Two Hardeman Co. Correctional employees injured after inmate altercation

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Two Hardeman County Correctional Facility employees have been released from the hospital following an incident at the Whiteville facility on Friday.

CoreCivic Public Relations manager Ryan Gustin confirmed an assault at the facility on April 9.

In a statement Monday, Gustin said staff members at Hardeman County Correctional Facility responded to a call for assistance around 9:52 a.m. Friday.

The statement says the incident initially involved two inmates who refused to comply with verbal commands, but the situation escalated to an assault when additional staff arrived.

One correctional officer was hit and another was pushed to the ground, according to the statement.

The employees were taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.

The inmates allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, and the Tennessee Department of Correction was notified of the incident.