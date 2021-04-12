Union approves $95.1 million budget, as well as tenure, promotions for professors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University trustees made several decisions during last Friday’s meeting.

A news release from the university says trustees approved a $95.1 million budget for the 2021-2022 academic year, which the university says is a 4.3% increase from the previous year.

Additionally, 14 of Union’s professors received a promotion, while four others were approved for tenure and five others were given emeritus status, according to the release.

“Union has been tremendously blessed with professors who model excellence and Christian character, and who instill in their students a love for God and for learning,” said Chad P. Wilson, chair of Union’s Board of Trustees. “We are so thankful for these professors who were recognized this year, and for all of our professors who are characterized by faithfulness and a devotion to the mission of Union University.”

The university says the meeting also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the McAfee School of Business, which bears the name of James T. McAfee Jr., a 1961 Union graduate.