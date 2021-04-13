Fire department to host neighborhood canvas on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has announced a fire prevention canvas is scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

The canvas is part of the State Fire Marshal’s Office’s “Front Porch Fire Prevention,” which is a new way to canvass while still maintaining social distancing and providing fire education, according to a news release.

As part of the program, the fire department will conduct their canvas in the area of East Chester Street and Hillcrest Circle Drive from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting, the release says.

The canvas consists of folders with educational information on electrical safety, senior citizen fire safety, smoking education, wildfire awareness, carbon monoxide, hidden hazards, and more, the release says.

For more information, call the Jackson Fire Department at (731) 425-8689.