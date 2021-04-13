Hornsby Elementary hosts blood drive to fight community shortage

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hornsby Elementary School made it their mission to help the community’s blood shortage.

Tuesday afternoon, the elementary school hosted Lifeline Blood Services for a blood drive. To get more people to participate they created incentives.

Each class competed to bring in as many participants as they could, and the winning class will receive a party.

All teachers that give blood will be registered for a gift card and each person who registers to give blood will have their name put in a drawing for a four night stay in the Smoky Mountains.

“I hope that we have great participation. I know there’s always a blood shortage, and so I hope that Hornsby Elementary can show up and show out and our parents and our community and our teachers step up and donate so we wont have a blood shortage,” said Julie Walton, Assistant Principal at Hornsby Elementary.

