Lightning strike leads to fire at McNairy County Carl Perkins Center

SELMER, Tenn. — A local non-profit is picking up the pieces after one of their buildings caught fire.

During a storm on Friday night, the McNairy County Carl Perkins Center was struck by lightning.

This lightning strike caused the entire back of the building to catch on fire. The center’s forensic room, observation room and board room were fully destroyed.

The front of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

The building has now been forced to shut down and officials are currently searching for a new building to continue operation.

“Our services will continue. We can’t put the kids on hold. We can’t say, ‘Oh, just wait until we find a location.’ We have to continue to provide those much needed services to the children in McNairy County,” said Pam Nash, President and CEO of Carl Perkins Center.

Nash says the center continues to interview children, providing therapy at the Chester County Office and other Carl Perkins locations nearby.