Mr. Francis Dewitt Lyons

Mr. Francis Dewitt Lyons age 78, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home in Alamo, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Rowdy Davis officiating. Burial to follow in the Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Lyons family will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mr. Dewitt was born in Crockett County, TN on January 14, 1943 to the late Frank Lyons and Opal King Lyons. He worked at Heckathorn Manufacturing of Dyersburg, TN. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Janell Ames.

Mr. Dewitt is survived by his wife of 56 years: Landra Smith Lyons of Alamo, TN; three sons: Jeff Lyons of Humboldt, TN, Jerry Lyons of Alamo, TN, Jimmy Lyons (Marie) of Alamo, TN; one brother: Paul Webb Ames of Dyersburg, TN; two sisters: Betty Rasberry of Martin, TN, Peggy Gamble of Memphis, TN; He leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Jimmy Lee Lyons, Jr. of Alamo, TN, Jessica Lyons of Maury City, TN and three great-grandchildren: Dallas Lee Dewitt Lyons of Gleason, TN, Nolan Rowan and Lathan Elijah Rowan both of Maury City, TN.