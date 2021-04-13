Registration deadlines extended for JMCSS families

JACKSON, Tenn. — Registration deadlines for students attending Jackson-Madison County schools or attending summer learning camps have been extended, according to a news release.

The release says families who have children in Jackson-Madison County Schools now have until May 29 to finalize their fall semester registration. The extension is due to ongoing discussions about zones for Community Montessori and Madison Academic Magnet High School, and will allow families more time in the event that zoning changes impact registration.

Registration is also important for students who are attending school virtually or through CyberSchool because the Jackson Academic STEAM Academy will be the only virtual option moving forward, the release says. All other schools will be fully in-person for the 2021-2022 school year.

The registration deadline for the Rising STARS summer learning camp has also been extended to April 19.

Students can be registered for the four-week learning camps, which are scheduled to be held at multiple locations, for students in first through eighth grade, the release says.

Meals and snacks will be provided, as well as transportation, according to the release. These camps are free for Jackson-Madison County Schools students.