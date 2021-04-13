Sea of Red parade celebrates life of county’s first EMS director, paramedic

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — First responders in Crockett County gathered for a Sea of Red parade, paying their respects for the passing of Crockett County’s first EMS Director and first paramedic, Larry Griffin.

“Volunteer agencies, fire departments, rescue squads, EMS and EMA, 911, sheriff’s department, police department, we’re all coming together to host a parade of lights through Crockett County in memory of a dedicated and wonderful servant in our county,” said Robert Sutton, Crockett County EMS Director.

First responders lined up outside Friendship Elementary in Friendship to start their evening-long journey through the county.

“We’re going through Friendship onto Maury City, going by the ambulance service through Alamo into Bells, going by Larry Griffin’s house and then the final point will be at the cemetery where he was buried earlier today,” Sutton said.

Executive Director of the Crockett County Chamber of Commerce, Jordan Spraggins says this event shows why Crockett County is a good place to live.

“It shows our partnerships, it shows our relationships, our love for one another, and Larry Griffin paved the way. He’s one of the people that we all look up to and a person that we all strive to be like,” Spraggins said.

Spraggins says he’s known Griffin his entire life. He says he will truly be missed.

“Mr. Larry was probably known for being a good storyteller. He was full of exciting stories that he loved to tell, and it would entertain you for days,” Spraggins said.

Advanced EMT for Crockett County, Randy Jones says he was hired by Griffin in 1999.

He says he’s amazed at how so many people came from all over Tennessee to be here and celebrate Griffin’s life.

“It shows the love that the community had for the man,” Jones said. “It just shows the impact that he had on the community as a whole.”

Griffin also served as mayor for Crockett County, and the community says it’s just a symbol of how many hats he wore and how much he cared for his community.