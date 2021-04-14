8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,188 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,188 in Madison County.

Those new patients range in age from 6-months-old to 58-years-old.

There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on ventilators.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,648 (59.4%)

38301: 3,320 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 205 (1.8%)

38343: 77 (0.7%)

38313: 230 (2.1%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 149 (1.3%)

38006: 8 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 104 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,014 (26.9%)

White: 4,890 (43.7%)

Asian: 52 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,762 (24.7%)

Gender:

Female: 6,244 (55.8%)

Male: 4,874 (43.6%)

Unknown: 70 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,855 (97%)

Not recovered: 21 (0.2%)

Better: 44 (0.4%)

Unknown: 37 (0.3%)

Deaths: 231 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 580 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,287 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,903 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,625 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,604 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,618 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,296 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 723 (6.5%)

80+: 458 (4.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.