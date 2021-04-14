Community leaders sign ‘Sexual Assault Awareness’ proclamation in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders came together in Brownsville to sign a Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation.

1/2

2/2



The proclamation was created to let the community know leaders are standing behind and supporting the victims of sexual assault.

The proclamation was signed by WRAP leaders, Brownsville Mayor William Rawls Jr., and Brownsville police officers.

Sexual Assault Response Specialist Kayln Boyd says the Doors of One Safe Place — a new place for sexual assault and domestic violence victims — will open in July.

“We just want to remind people who are out there and the survivors who are out there that their community is behind them that we do support them and we are here,” Boyd said.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse and need help, call your local law enforcement or WRAP at (800) 273-8712.