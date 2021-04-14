Leland Eugene “Lee” Temple, age 71, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Allison Temple, passed away Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Lee was born October 15, 1949 in Columbus, Georgia, the son of the late Claude W. Temple and Audrey L. Olsson Temple. He moved with his family to Memphis, Tennessee and graduated from Westwood High School in 1969. He was married July 5, 1986 to the former Allison Boone and worked in the courier business for over 40 years with SunBelt Courier and Express Courier before his retirement. Lee was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Mr. Temple is survived by his wife of 34 years, Allison Temple of Somerville, TN; three daughters, Christina Pescatore (Steve) of Asheville, NC, Brittany Price (Donald) of Oakland, TN and Nicole Temple (Jeremy Barajas) of Somerville, TN; his son, Patrick Temple (Sabrina) of Anchorage, AK; and four sisters, Bonnie Cosper (Lou) of Walls, MS, Cheryl Gaines of Horn Lake, MS, Jane Wooten (John) of Del Ray Beach, FL and Barbara Henslee (Ron) of Camptonville, CA.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Temple will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A visitation for Mr. Temple will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.