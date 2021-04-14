Two Dyersburg State alumni provided Outstanding Alumni Award

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two Dyersburg State Community College alumni were honored with the Outstanding Alumni Award.

Dyersburg State says Kenyata Jones, of Humboldt, and Shaun Lehmann, of Dyersburg, were given the award on April 1 during its annual spring conference.

Jones, who graduated from DSCC in 2003, achieved an Associate of Science degree in Psychology, and went on to have a career as a children and youth case manager and as a social worker.

Jones says chose the college for its size.

“I chose DSCC because I wanted a smaller class size and the chance to establish close relationships with other students and my professors,” Jones said. “I thrive in a collaborative environment and I relished the opportunity to engage with other students. Also, DSCC provides lower tuition costs, flexibility and you could earn a degree.”

Lehmann graduated from DSCC with an Associate of Science degree in Secondary Education in 2005, according to the college.

Lehmann began a career as a site manager in 2007, according to Dyersburg State. Lehmann says professors, as well as coaches, were great to work with.

“I enjoyed the small-town atmosphere DSCC offered,” Lehmann said. “The professors were easy to work with. I especially enjoyed playing baseball for Coach White and Coach G., along with taking part in bringing DSCC baseball it’s first winning season and first state tournament appearance.”

The award is provided to alumni each semester.