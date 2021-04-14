With silhouettes, ribbons, Lambuth steps up to end violence against women

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is stepping up to stop violence against women.

“The more we spread the message and the more we become apart of that change, the more likely that change is going to happen. But it really starts on a community level and for us it’s really starting on campus with those that we interact with on a daily basis,” said Melissa Kelley, President of the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus Criminal Justice Student Organization.

The University of Memphis Lambuth Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice is stepping up to inform their peers about the “Stop Violence Against Women Week.”

The University of Memphis Campus Community Fund sponsored the Lambuth Justice League to place 10, red, life-size silhouettes around campus.

“We hope this a reminder that it is all of our duties to not condone and stand up to violence and discrimination,” said Dr. Sheri Jenkins Kennan, Director of the Center of Criminology and Research at the Lambuth campus.

Each of these silhouettes across campus represent a domestic homicide victim in the Madison County area.

“They were daughters, sisters, mothers, aunts, husbands, children, friends, neighbors, and employees because these people no longer have a voice. The silhouettes are called Silent Witnesses,” Kennan said.

The Justice League wanted to give men around campus the chance to stand with them and be pinned with a white ribbon.

“Since 1991, men have worn white ribbons as a pledge to never commit, condone, and or remain silent about all forms of gender-biased violence and discrimination,” Kennan said.

They say silence will not help the victims of domestic violence or child abuse. They want members of the community to get out and share the word.

“Be apart of the solution, #ChildAbuseAwarenessMonth,” Kelley said.

The group will continue to be in the community every Friday in April to bring awareness to child abuse.

Thursday night, Lambuth will be hosting Take Back the Night. The event supports the mission of ending sexual, relationship and domestic violence.