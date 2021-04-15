Huntingdon resident to serve as commissioner of Department of Veterans Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that Huntington resident Maj. Gen. Tommy H. Baker will serve as commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services, according to a news release.

The move is effective immediately, according to the release.

Baker served as interim commissioner of the department, and remains in his role as the Deputy Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, the release says. In that role, Baker is responsible for training and supervision of more than 13,000 soldiers and airmen.

Baker enlisted in the Tennessee Army National Guard in 1980, and was commissioned from the Tennessee Military Academy in 1985, the release says.

He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor’s degree in public administration, and a master’s in business administration and military management from Touro University. Baker also has a master’s in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.