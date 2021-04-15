Jackson City Council hears department’s budget proposals for upcoming year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met with many departments to hear their proposed budgets for this next year.

The council met Thursday with six departments, listening to their proposals for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, all of which asked for more than the previous year.

“The cost of doing business does increase over time, but yeah, from my understanding that’s pretty typical from what I’ve seen in the past. Everybody needs resources to get more out of their operations, and they’re asking for those resources,” said City Councilman for District 8, Russ McKelvey.

Both the Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department are having trouble retaining officers and fireman.

Both have already cut down on positions, and they say there is no room in their departments to make any more cuts.

“Those men and women work very hard each and every day. A lot of stress, a lot of safety issues, a lot of damage to their health, so they absolutely deserve to be taken care of, whether it be financially or other resources, but the big question is how are we going to pay for it,” McKelvey said.

Risk Management increased their budget for higher salaries. They made many changes this previous year to save money in their operating budget, but they say the health cost continues to go up.

Central dispatch also proposed a higher budget for a step raise for the dispatchers.

“They’re really the behind the scenes support for a lot of the health and safety of the city, and we don’t want to discount what they do just because they’re not running out to the front lines like some of the other departments. They’re kind of the glue behind the scenes that holds a lot of things together,” McKelvey said.

The Ned proposed an increase in their budget for two new positions and bringing many new ideas to life. They hope to increase activity at the Ned over the next year.

“He definitely seems to have some good ideas to maximize the potential of that venue and what it can do to serve the community,” McKelvey said.

The budget is a work in progress, and the city council says several conversations need to happen before they propose the budget.

“With anything we do we have to be fiscally responsible and make sure what’s best for them is also what’s best for the taxpayer,” McKelvey said.

The next budget meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.