JMCSS superintendent discusses school finances with local committee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Marlon King met with the county finance committee, discussing the school system’s finances.

King discussed the federal money they received from the ESSER 1.0 and 2.0 programs, as well as what they can expect from ESSER 3.0.

He elaborated that the school system eliminated 18 jobs from each department on the general purpose side, and instead, moved those jobs over to the federal funding.

King says they’re on track to not spend 100% of their budget for the fiscal year, and the system remains focused on sound financial decisions.

“Of course we can save money there, but also we can look at other areas that we probably need to take care of, that we don’t have funds to support with the federal dollars,” King said.

He says they will look at using the ESSER 3.0 funds for more security measures, as well as other capital projects.