JMCSS superintendent issues statement after comments posted by teacher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King released a statement following comments were posted by a teacher to social media.

In the message, King says that a teacher posted comments that “put an area of our community, and its residents, in a negative light.”

King goes on to say that the incident is “especially upsetting” due to the trust that families place in JMCSS teachers.

JMCSS did not release the name of the teacher involved, but says that its Human Resources Department is investigating.

