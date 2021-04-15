Joy Christine Childers Edmisson
|87
|Evansville, IN
|Tuesday, April 6, 2021
|N/A – Covid-19 Precautions
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|September 4, 1933 in Atoka, OK
|Elige Samuel Childers and Lillian Pearl Childers, both preceded
|Jete S. Edmisson, Sr.; married: Nov. 19, 1955; preceded: Mar. 10, 2004
|Jete S. (Phyllis) Edmisson, Jr., Greenville, KY
Darryl E. (Kay) Edmisson, Paris TN
|Lorene Childers Starke – Preceded
|Cloyd Sonny Childers, Oklahoma City, OK
Bud Childers – Preceded
|Jacob Stafford Edmisson MD, Travis Justin Warman, and Katie Flowers
|Ms. Edmisson is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
|Joy was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church in Paris. Past President of the Paris Lioness Club. Owner of Mansard Island Resort on Kentucky Lake.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer’s Association.