Linnie Frances Hurt Waters, 78, of Springville, passed away Saturday, April 10th, 2021, from cancer. She was born in Springville, TN, on April 5, 1943, to George and Ruby (King) Hurt. She met John Waters while working at the Atlanta Postal Data Center, and they were married on February 21st, 1969, in Atlanta, GA. After a brief stop in Chicago, they settled and raised their family on a small farm in Warrens, Wisconsin. Linnie worked for several years as a legal secretary for a law firm and credit & collections manager at Tomah Memorial Hospital. She later worked as a military personnel specialist at Fort McCoy, where she eventually retired with 25 years of civil service. For many years, she volunteered to organize the food booths for the Warrens Cranberry Festival. After 29 years in Wisconsin, John and Linnie relocated south and built a house in Springville, TN, adjacent to her childhood home. Linnie was known for her kind nature and generous spirit. She was devoted to her family and happiest when she was doing things for other people. She loved all creatures, big and small, especially her cats. Linnie is survived by her husband John of 52 years, her brother Curtis Hurt of Atlanta, GA, her daughter Katrina Waters of Richland, WA, son Michael Waters of Frisco, TX, half-daughters Shelly Williams and Julie Rabbitt, both of Cumming, GA, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brothers George Hurt and Ronnie Hunter, and great-grandson Izaak Williams.

Ms. Linnie’s funeral service will be held graveside, 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Poplar Grove Cemetery with Father Herbert of St. Mary’s Catholic Church to officiate. Burial will follow the service and a private visitation for immediate family only will be scheduled.