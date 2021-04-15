Lloyd Franklin Fletchall

Lloyd Franklin Fletchall, age 83, resident of Macon, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on April 14, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt who raised him, and by his daughter, Terry Fletchall. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Anita Fletchall, his son, Allan Fletchall and his wife, Jane of Cape Girardeau, MO, his son, James (Bo) Fletchall of Macon, his grandchildren, Laura Drewry Fletchall and Lloyd Benjamin Fletchall of Cape Girardeau, a sister, Faye Barron of Corinth, MS, an uncle, James Potts of Cabot, AR, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom he loved. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Macon, TN.

Graveside Services for family and friends will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens at 6444 Raleigh-LaGrange Road, Memphis at 11 A.M. on Saturday, April 17, 2021. A memorial and celebration of life services will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church Macon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.