Sandra Kay Taylor Shelton, age 74, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late William Ottie Shelton, Jr., departed this life Thursday morning, April 15, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Sandra was born May 6, 1946 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel E. Taylor and Mary Jewell Moody Taylor. She graduated from Fayette County High School and was a lifelong resident of the Macon and Oakland communities. Sandra was married June 18, 1988 to William Ottie Shelton, Jr. and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2014. She was employed as a hairdresser at Berclair Hair Fashion for 36 years and was a member of Macon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by her son, Jeff Pounders and his wife, Alisa of Jonesboro, AR; her brother, Charles E. Taylor of Somerville, TN; and two grandchildren, Taylor Anderson and her husband, Brandon and Tucker Higgins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Isabella Grace Pounders.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Shelton will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Macon Cemetery. The officiating minister will be Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.