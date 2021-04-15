Funeral service for Willie Rutherford, age 80, will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Denmark C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN.

Mrs. Rutherford died Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Rutherford will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

