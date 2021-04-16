Food Truck Fridays returns to Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Citizens of Milan gathered on Friday for some outdoor fun.

Food Truck Friday has returned to the city. West Tennesseans can come out and enjoy snacks and sweets from food trucks all across the area throughout the summer.

“Food Truck Friday is awesome. I mean, you get to come out, there’s tons of different options, and you can just come out and enjoy. Maybe later in the year when it’s a little bit warmer, it’ll be a lot nicer,” said Christy Spurgeon, owner of Yes Ma’am Southern Treats.

Food Truck Fridays are held every other Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Milan City Park.

The next Food Truck Friday is scheduled for May 7.