Jackson Fire Department to hold fire prevention campaign Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department wants you make sure you have all the necessary information for fire prevention.

This Saturday, April 17, is their Front Porch Fire Prevention campaign.

Fire officials are going to start at East Chester Street and go all the way to the Hillcrest Circle area, giving out folders or bags with information about fire safety and prevention.

Public Information Officer for the Jackson Fire Department, Latrell Billingsley, says this information could help save your life.

“In each folder or in each bag, we’re going to be hanging on the door is some fire safety information. Whether it’s going to have cooking safety information, your smoke alarm information, home escape plans, carbon monoxide information, so the things we feel like you need to be safe in your home — fire safe in your home at that,” he said.

Billingsley says they will start around 8:30 a.m.