US Marshals in West Tennessee transition into new name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a decade as the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals in West Tennessee are getting a name change.

Marshals announced Friday that they are transitioning into a district led task force, under the name of Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller says their name may have changed, but their goals stay the same.

“Our name may have changed, but our mission of apprehending the most violent fugitives and sexual predators who either commit crimes here or elsewhere and think they

can hide in West Tennessee, remains the same,” Miller said.

Marshals say they will continue to handle investigations in all of West Tennessee’s 22 counties, and that decisions will be made by leadership on a local level.

“Decisions about our task force will now solely be made by leadership in West Tennessee. We will continue to work with Gulf Coast when fugitives cross state lines — we are one, unified Marshals Service,” Miller said.

Marshals add that the name now represents the district’s geographical borders, the Mississippi River to the west and the Tennessee River to the east.