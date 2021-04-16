World’s Biggest Fish Fry returns to West Tennessee

PARIS, Tenn. — An annual spring-time staple is making its way back to Henry County after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was turned over to the Jaycees in 1961, used to be Mule Day and it turned into Fish Fry and it was downtown,” said General Manager Loria Plunk.

One of the biggest traditions of the year is returning to Paris. On Wednesday, the annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry that brings the community and West Tennessee together is going to be filled with fun and of course, food.

Friday, organizers took the time to prepare for hundreds of people to participate in the annual world’s biggest fish fry kickoff.

“It’s expected to be a fun day here at the Henry County Fairgrounds, with plenty of food and many activities,” Plunk said. “We serve over 10,000 pounds of fish. It’s all hand-breaded and cooked in old fashion iron kettles and all the hush puppies are hand dipped.”

With activities like a carnival and a newly organized derby, Plunk says it’s a tradition everyone looks forward to.

Even with COVID-19, nothing will change, but guidelines are recommended.

“We are going to put up signs reminding them about social distancing, about wearing mask, but the main thing we can do is recommend,” Plunk said.

Plunk also says she encourages everyone to bring the kids for all the fun.