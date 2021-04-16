WRAP to hold first ever ‘Movies in the Vineyard’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit is hosting a string of brand new events this year, and they are fun for the whole family.

WRAP is launching their first ever “Movies in the Vineyard.” Over the next month, they’ll be showing a series of three movie at various locations in Madison County.

The selections are Indiana Jones, Legally Blonde and Mamma Mia!

The Century Farm Winery will be the first site, and that’s on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

WRAP representatives say the pandemic forced them to cancel their premier fundraising events, and in response, they’re shifting to creative ideas like this.

“We’re looking forward to having a good turnout and being able to continue to use the funding that we are able to get from those events to continue to support the work that we’re doing with survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence,” said Daryl Chansusthus, Executive Director of WRAP.

For ticket information, and if you are interested in being a sponsor, click here.