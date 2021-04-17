Annual run raises money for local horse rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts their annual Cowboy Canter Run.

The Redemption Road Rescue organization in Jackson held their 6th annual run Saturday morning.

The 5k run/1 mile walk is to raise money to help care for abused and neglected horses.

Rescue director Lori Collins says they don’t have a set money goal, just the goal for helping their animals have a better life.

“Our goal really is to make as much resources as we can to take care of the horses. Every penny counts that we make and it helps,” Collins said.

Collins says she is thankful for her staff’s help and support from the community to make this run happen.