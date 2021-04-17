Area fire departments take fire prevention door to door

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee fire departments are bringing awareness to fire prevention.

Wbbj-7 eyewitness news caught up with local fire officials to tell us more.

1/2

2/2



Fire departments statewide are teaming up to bring fire prevention information right to your front door.

Public Information Officer, Latrell Billingsley with the Jackson Fire Department says the idea is a way to stay Covid-19 friendly.

“Distribute the information to our citizens in the Hillcrest Circle area and neighborhood without having direct contact with them. So we are trying to accomplish the public education information and fire prevention information given out as socially distant as possible,” Billingsley said.

The departments take a small bag and hang it on front doors in neighborhoods around their areas.

Madison Co. Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Coordinator, Anna Kate Craig says you may even find something colorful in the bags.

“We’ve got coloring books for the kids and crayons. As well as information for older adults or elderly that need assistance with fire escapes, or cooking safety. Just anything that might be a hazard within the home,” Craig said.

Craig says after taking a year off due to the pandemic, it was great to get back out again.

And with Covid-19 changes, Craig says it makes it even more important to spread fire prevention information.

“Fire risks are going up a little bit with people being at home a little more often. So it’s just great to get that information out to the community,” Craig said.

A total of 92 fire stations participated in the statewide campaign today.

For more information about fire prevention or free smoke alarm installation, check out our website and click ‘Seen on 7‘.