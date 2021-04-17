Lisa Ann Hill

1969 – 2021

Lisa was born in Memphis, Tennessee on August 17, 1969 and passed Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

Lisa is survived by two children, Mackenzie Hill of Memphis, TN and Chase Hill of Nashville, TN; her mother, Patti Brooks of Florida; her half-brother, Jeff Robertson of Alabama; her step-grandfather, Paul Estes of Michie, TN; her everlasting soulmate, Tony Gammel (Iuka); and many other family and friends.

Lisa worked in sales and marketing for a number of organizations over the years and was most proud of her accomplishments with Pickwick Pines Resort.

Her life revolved around her family, friends and especially her children. She loved horses since childhood and was a devout Christian who freely shared her testimony.

She was very grateful for the professional and loving care provided by AHC Savannah.

Graveside Services for Lisa Ann Hill are set for 11 A.M. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Tennessee.

Services will be officiated by Tony Gammel and Jim Nolting.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com or visit the online guestbook here.