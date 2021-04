Prayer Walks aim to cover Hub city in prayer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church hosts a prayer walk in east Jackson Saturday.

Members of West Jackson Baptist Church met to start the first of “731 Community Prayer Walks” Saturday morning.

The walk started on East Chester Street in Jackson. The event began with a small service and a prayer.

The church is hoping to have 730 more prayer walks. And the goal is to cover the City of Jackson in prayer.