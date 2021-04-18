Local sorority helps community get through mental health

JACKSON, Tenn– A local sorority is helping bring awareness to mental health in the Jackson community so that no one has to suffer in silence.

“Jesus said it’s better to give than receive and it’s the truth, you feel so much better when you’re giving to others,” said Veronica Morrow, licensed master social worker.

On Sunday speakers took the time to speak on the importance of mental health during the virtual ‘Don’t suffer in silence ‘ forum organized by the Jackson alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Two of the main topics were the affects of grieving a loved one and medication management .

Family nurse practitioner Evelyn Lake Harris says she advise individuals to seek the proper help if you are going through depression or anxiety, even getting help with no insurance needed.

“If you have insurance or if you don’t have insurance I want you to know there is help available to you and you don’t have to have insurance,” said Harris.

They also spoke about getting through hard times after a death in the family and how to manage death for good mental health.

“There is life after this and you can reclaim your life after a loss. It’s going to take time and it’s not something that happen over night,” said Morrow.

They also talked about the importance of medication during depression.