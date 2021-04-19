Body found in Hardin County identified as missing woman
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A body found Monday morning in Hardin County has been identified Meagan Gammill.
Investigators say Gammill’s body was found wrapped in a blanket near Porter’s Creek Monday morning.
Gammill was last seen on Saturday, April 10.
Her body has been taken to Memphis for an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Investigators say a person is in custody in connection with the investigation.
Gammill’s family released the following statement, confirming her death:
The family of Meagan Gammill would like to extend their gratitude to all of the law enforcement officers who worked hard in their search. Today, we received the news that Meagan has been found and she is no longer with us. We would like to humbly ask the community to remember us in their thoughts and prayers as we grieve for our daughter, sister, mother, cousin, aunt and friend. Thank you to all of the people nationwide who supported our family and Meagan by sharing her flier, uplifting us in prayer and for all of the work that has been done to help us find Meagan. Thank you to the media for sharing her story. At this time, we ask for privacy, as a family and community member, as we deal with this tragic loss.