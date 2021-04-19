Body found in Hardin County identified as missing woman

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A body found Monday morning in Hardin County has been identified Meagan Gammill.

Investigators say Gammill’s body was found wrapped in a blanket near Porter’s Creek Monday morning.

Gammill was last seen on Saturday, April 10.

Her body has been taken to Memphis for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Investigators say a person is in custody in connection with the investigation.

Gammill’s family released the following statement, confirming her death: