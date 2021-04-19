Elizabeth Ann Stallings Blackmore

Elizabeth Ann Stallings Blackmore, age 82, resident of Williston,

Tennessee and wife of the late Thomas Blackmore, departed this

life Friday evening, April 16, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in

Memphis.

Ann was born April 15, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee, the

daughter of the late Hubert W. Stallings and Margaret E. Cirtian

Stallings. She graduated from Central High School and was

married April 11, 1960 to Thomas Chapman Blackmore who

preceded her in death on February 7, 2014. She was a very

active member of Williston Baptist Church and sang in the church

choir.

Ann was a longtime resident of Williston and employed as a

secretary for the town of Williston before her retirement. She

traveled all over the world with her husband and loved art and

teaching ceramics. She taught and competed in synchronized

swimming in earlier years and won many awards.

Mrs. Blackmore is survived by two sisters, Patricia Blackwell of

Williston, TN and Eileen Skelton and her husband, Larry of Red

Banks, MS. In addition to her husband and parents, she was

preceded in death by her brother, Warren Stallings.

