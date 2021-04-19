Elizabeth Ann Stallings Blackmore
Elizabeth Ann Stallings Blackmore, age 82, resident of Williston,
Tennessee and wife of the late Thomas Blackmore, departed this
life Friday evening, April 16, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in
Memphis.
Ann was born April 15, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee, the
daughter of the late Hubert W. Stallings and Margaret E. Cirtian
Stallings. She graduated from Central High School and was
married April 11, 1960 to Thomas Chapman Blackmore who
preceded her in death on February 7, 2014. She was a very
active member of Williston Baptist Church and sang in the church
choir.
Ann was a longtime resident of Williston and employed as a
secretary for the town of Williston before her retirement. She
traveled all over the world with her husband and loved art and
teaching ceramics. She taught and competed in synchronized
swimming in earlier years and won many awards.
Mrs. Blackmore is survived by two sisters, Patricia Blackwell of
Williston, TN and Eileen Skelton and her husband, Larry of Red
Banks, MS. In addition to her husband and parents, she was
preceded in death by her brother, Warren Stallings.
