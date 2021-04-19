Man charged in connection to woman’s body found in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a missing woman found in Hardin County.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department says the body of Meagan Gammill was found Monday morning near Porters Creek in Hardin County.

Investigators say Gammill’s body was found wrapped in a blanket near the creek. She was last seen Saturday, April 10.

Investigators say Gregory Moore is in custody in connection with the investigation.

Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander says the body was taken to Memphis for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

“We got on the scene, notified TBI to come and assist us. We determined it was a body, so we go it out of the water and had the body taken to Memphis for an autopsy,” he said.

Gammill’s family released a statement on Monday, confirming her death.

Moore has been charged with felony abuse of a corpse.