Street dance kickoffs 68th annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry

PARIS, Tenn. — The World’s Biggest Fish Fry kicked off in a fun way.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Monday was the kickoff of the 68th World’s Biggest Fish Fry Kickoff Street Dance in Paris.

Community members are now gearing up for a week full of events.

Co-chair of the street dance, Richard Casey, says Monday had a good turnout.

“It’s a pretty good turnout. There’s no contest or anything of that nature. It’s just for the community to come out and kind of get together and celebrate the World’s Largest Fish Fry and the comradery that we have here in Paris, Tennessee,” Casey said.

There will be a carnival, rodeo, opening of the fish fry tent, and more this week.