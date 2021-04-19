University of Memphis Lambuth hosts artist’s ‘Sound + Light’ installation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Art Museum at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus is hosting artist Craig Colorusso for his Sound + Light installation.

Sound + Light is a collection of pieces that work together to create art you may have never seen or heard before.

The installation features Colorusso’s work of Sun Boxes, cubemusic, Install, and a performance of Ladybug Cathedral.

Colorusso is excited to bring the Jackson community a moment to breathe and be present with his art.

The art will be on display from April 19 to April 24, right outside the Wellness, Health and Fitness building.