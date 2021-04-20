All blood types reserves critically low, LIFELINE says

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is facing some of their worst blood shortages of the past few years.

Representatives say they are running far below the usual amount of blood they keep in stock. As of Tuesday morning, all blood type reserves were in the single digits.

The organization is asking for West Tennesseans to donate to bring their supplies back up in case of an emergency.

“That requires more time, and sometimes in the case of a major accident, there is no time. That’s why it’s so important that they already have it at the hospital. It doesn’t need to have to come from here, it needs to already be there,” said Caitlin Roach, LIFELINE’s marketing manager.

You can also donate blood at LIFELINE Blood Service’s north Jackson location, at 183 Sterling Farms Drive from 9 a.m. To 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.