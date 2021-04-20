James Lloyd Castellaw age 83, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House of Collierville, TN. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Oakwood Cemetery of Brownsville, with burial to follow. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mr. Castellaw was born on December 13, 1937 to the late George Levoy Castellaw and Martha McClish Castellaw. He worked as a butcher for Kroger’s for over 52 years. Also preceding him in death was his wife of over 42 years: Barbara Allen Castellaw; and one brother: Ben Duke Castellaw.

He is survived by three daughters: Christy Clausel of Millington, TN, Stacy Still (Ray) of Oakland, TN, Dana Castellaw of Somerville, TN. He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Ashley Stanley, Daniel Davis Jr., Blake Davis and two great-grandchildren: Jamison Davis and John Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, the Castellaw family requests that donation be made to the Brownsville-Haywood County Humane Society, 217 S. Russell Street, Brownsville, TN 38012

The family expresses their great appreciation to the wonderful staff of the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.