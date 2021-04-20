Madison Co. deputy dies after collapsing in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a deputy died after collapsing while in the Madison County General Sessions courtroom.

Deputy Terry Dyer died Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Dyer joined the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in November 2017, following his retirement from the Jackson Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says Dyer passed out and was unresponsive Tuesday. CPR was administered and Dyer was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details on funeral services will be forthcoming.

The sheriff’s office is asking for prayers for Dyer’s family and coworkers.