Take Back Day gives Tennesseans chance to dispose of prescription drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two organizations are encouraging Tennesseans to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day.

Take Back Day is Saturday, and gives residents the chance to discard of expired, unused, unwanted, and potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

“This is an important program for both health and environmental reasons,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers. “It’s a convenient way to rid a household of prescription drugs that are no longer needed, and it keeps those drugs out of our water supply. We are happy to partner with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services on this effort. The partnership helps make this program succeed.”

The news release from the state says the service will be free, and has a “no questions asked” policy. However, they will not take items such as liquids and needles.

The sites will only take pills and patches, according to the news release.

To find your nearest site, check out this map. The release says there are 355 authorized sites across Tennessee.

Take Back Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services encourages participation.