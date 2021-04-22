Local police discuss policy changes after nationwide protests

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last year’s protests, along with this week’s conviction of former police officer Derrick Chauvin, are prompting change at law enforcement agencies across the country — and here in West Tennessee.

Assistant Chief of Police for the Jackson Police Department, Thom Corley, says they revisited policies the governor asked them to look at.

“The policies that were in place before those events occurred were already in line with what has since been recommended,” Corley said.

The City of Henderson Police Department said their changes were mainly made on paper as well, officially banning choke holds, implementing a duty to intervene policy, and tightening up their investigations into use of force.

“It went from a four page use of force policy to a fifteen page use of force policy that addressed so many more things,” said Tim Crowe, assistant chief of police. “It was things we weren’t doing and weren’t trained to do, but we felt needed to be in writing.”

Now these departments have these policies on paper, so they have accountability for the standards, and it’s easier to train the recruits.

“Our officers have received this new policy extremely well, because they knew the things we were changing was how we policed anyway,” Crowe said. “We didn’t do these things that are now in our policy. We didn’t teach these things. They knew we followed it. We looked into citizen’s complaints.”

Turning the community’s calls for change into policy, they say hopefully building accountability and trust with those they aim to protect.

“We didn’t see those as big challenges,” Corley said. “We saw those as opportunities. When you go with it at that mindset, it’s good for the community and the department.”

“I think it’s paramount,” said Crowe. “I think as long as the community knows that you come to work every day with the intention of doing the right thing, and then you have the documentation to prove that you are wanting your officers to do the right thing, I think it just builds more trust.”

In July of last year, Governor Bill Lee created a task force to look at policing policies in Tennessee. Now there are updated guidelines on chokeholds, use of force, and duty to intervene.