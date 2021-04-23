Baby William Thomas Aurbrey Langley returned to the angels on Tuesday, April 19, 2021. He was the infant son of Mr. Randy Wade Langley and Mrs. Emily Queen Langley of Henning, TN. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

William is also survived by his Paternal Great Grandparents: Thomas and Fredia Langley of Ripley, TN; Maternal Great-Grandmothers: Ora Belle Queen of Henning, TN, Rebecca Williams of Ripley, TN; Paternal Grandparents: Jeff and Rachel Langley of Gates, TN; Maternal Grandparents: Amanda Queen of Ripley, TN, David (Teresa) Queen of Henning, TN; Maternal Great Uncle: Glenn Queen of Henning, TN; Paternal Great Aunt: Dana Hodge; Paternal Great Uncle: Stan Langley; Paternal Aunt: Brooklyn Langley (Michael) of Ripley, TN; Maternal Uncle: Adam Queen (Renee) of Memphis, TN.

Little William was preceded in death by his Maternal Great Grandfathers: Mr. Billy Williams and Mr. Thomas Queen.

The Langley Family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.