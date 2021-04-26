Cathy Renee Pendley Richardson, age 64, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of Willie Richardson, departed this life Sunday morning, April 25, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Cathy was born May 3, 1956 in Sylvester, Georgia, the daughter of Ray Pendley and the late Margaret Moore Pendley. She was a member of Warwick Baptist Church in Warwick, Georgia and was in the choir. She was employed as a clerk for Kroger and was a member of the Lions Club in Georgia. Cathy loved her family and animals and was a Georgia football fan.

Mrs. Richardson is survived by her husband who she married June 11, 2000, Willie Richardson of Eads, TN; three daughters, Faith Pogue (Jimmy) of Somerville, TN, Lisa Frahm (Serian) of Spring Hill, TN and Amy Booker of Memphis, TN; four sons, Shawn Lambert of Oakland, TN, Chad Richardson of Eads, TN, Matthew Richardson of Julius, AR and Christopher Richardson of Franklin, TN; her father, Ray Pendley of Warwick, GA; her brother, Carol Pendley (Erica) of Arizona; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. Richardson will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester, Georgia.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Lung Association – Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

