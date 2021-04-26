David Jerry Baker, Sr., age 85, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Grace Bryan Baker, departed this life Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021 at his home.

Jerry was born February 16, 1936 in Crockett County, Tennessee, the son of the late Guy William Baker and Clethia Parnell Williams Baker. He graduated from schools in Crockett County and was married June 4, 1955 to the former Grace Bryan. He was a member of Bethany Christian Church in Eads and was employed as a drywall contractor before his retirement. Jerry was a resident of Moscow for the past 21 years and enjoyed fishing, gardening, dancing and singing.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Grace Bryan Baker of Moscow, TN; two sons, David J. Baker, Jr. (LeAnn) of Lamar, MS and Paul W. Baker (Brigitte) of Moscow, TN; two sisters, Wanda Wood of Cedarview, MS and Lillian Jo Gregory of Bolivar, TN; three brothers, Phil Baker (Charlene) of Bolivar, TN, Gerald Baker (Elaine) of Saulsbury, TN and Roger Baker (Michelle) of Mobile, AL; five grandchildren, Jared, Justin, Maddie, Chris and Sydney; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Baker will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Bethany Christian Church. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Ron Collins and Bro. Furniss Harkness. Interment will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Baker will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Bethany Christian Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David Baker, Paul Baker, Jared Baker, Justin Baker, Chris Churchhill and Delbert Palmer.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Bethany Christian Church or Bethany Cemetery, 421 Bethany Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center