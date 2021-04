HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett has confirmed the names of those killed in last week’s plane crash.

They have been identified as 55-year-old Charles Chad Wayne Garland, and 74-year-old Majorie Ann Garland.

The plane was found on Wednesday, April 21.

The crash site was near Bond Ferry Road and Prospect Lane, outside of Brownsville in a wooded and flooded area.