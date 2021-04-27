Hearing on charcoal plant held in Hardeman County

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Community members gathered to make their voices heard.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Some residents gathered outside of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar to protest plans to build a Royal Oaks charcoal plant in the county.

There was a public hearing at the courthouse concerning the re-zoning of a parcel of land off of Highway 138 on the Madison-Hardeman County line, with Royal Oaks presenting their plans.

Some residents say they’re for the re-zoning, while others are against it. One man says it’s all about location.

“Because of where they’re putting it. They’re putting it in our wilderness area, the part where our clean air and water come from, our wildlife lives because industrial zoning, it’s all basically monitored pollution,” said Mike Mitchell, who was at the hearing.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness online and on the air for more on this story.