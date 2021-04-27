JMCSS adjusts drug screening policy, more during April meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local school officials discussed policies.

The Jackson-Madison County School System met for their April policy meeting Tuesday.

Some policy updates were a pre-employment drug screening requirement added.

The board also increased the amount of time a complaint manager has to investigate a complaint from 10 days to 24 working days.

Also, there was a policy discussion for the reimbursement of applicants for background checks.

“The ones that are guaranteed a job, that’s getting the job is guaranteed a steady paycheck, what a substitute is not,” said Debbie Gaugh, for District 3.

“If they’re applying for any job within our district, I think that we owe them that particular reimbursement back, regardless of if they’re a sub or just an applicant for maintenance or whatever have you,” said Janice Hampton, for District 6.

The next policy meeting is set for May.