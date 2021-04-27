Non-profit presents scholarships, recognizes grant winners
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit hosted its second annual meeting on Tuesday.
At the meeting, Leaders Education Foundation presented scholarship awards totaling $15,000 to 12 high school seniors across West Tennessee.
They are are also recognizing 2020 Educator Grant winners, who received one of ten $1,000 grants for classroom projects and initiatives.
“We’re looking to grow and more to join to make a bigger difference in the community,” said Foundation President Leigh Anne Bentely.
