The Department of Safety and Homeland Security is pushing back the REAL ID deadline.

The department says it has been pushed back 19 months, requiring anyone who boards a commercial flight, or enters a federal building to have the REAL ID by May 3, 2023.

This decision was made due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, according to the department’s news release.

You can find more about the REAL ID in Tennessee here.